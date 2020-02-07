LaTasha Beal Mortgage rates return to 3-year low https://t.co/KTrlEoUpbZ 5 hours ago Tammy Lathrop Mortgage rates return to 3-year low https://t.co/KX7Vkczct8 5 hours ago New Mexico Mortgage The rate declined as global money managers spooked by the coronavirus piled into the U.S. bond markets, boosting co… https://t.co/7exqcaeNvB 1 day ago Fidelity 1st Funding The rate declined as global money managers spooked by the coronavirus piled into the U.S. bond markets, boosting co… https://t.co/HmduM1AtbJ 1 day ago Mike Belfor Mortgage rates return to 3-year low https://t.co/omG7yiL3po 2 days ago LaTasha Beal Mortgage rates return to 3-year low https://t.co/KTrlEoCNNp 2 days ago Brooke Switzer It is an incredible time to purchase a home! 🤩 Reach out and let's start your home buying adventure today! 😁 https://t.co/ZtJ5JeRdEX 2 days ago Jenny Jardim Moody Mortgage rates return to 3-year low https://t.co/1J08ZC2lZE 2 days ago