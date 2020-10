You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get



Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages. At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply



The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Interest Rates On Savings Accounts Are Pathetic. Here's Why You Should Still Have One



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve has lowered the federal funds rate. According to Business Insider, that means high-yield savings account rates are going down, too. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this