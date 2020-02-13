Supreme Court test for Catholic agency challenging LGBT foster-care rule (Fox News)

Global  

Monday, 24 February 2020
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case of a Catholic social agency that is challenging new government regulations requiring equal treatment for same-sex couples. In the case of Sharonell Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the plaintiffs charge that by cutting off funding for Catholic Social Services, the city violated their religious freedom.
The future of oystermen in Florida’s Apalachicola Bay may be determined by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule later this year on a seven-year-long legal battle between Florida and..

2 test positive for coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam govt decides to shut govt-run madrassas; Even after polls, AAP stays away from Shaheen Bagh; Supreme Court says 'winnability' cannot justify criminal..

U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care...
Supreme Court agrees to review religious liberty dispute over foster care and same-sex couples

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it has agreed to hear a case involving a Catholic social services agency that sued the city of Philadelphia for cutting...
