Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > High court decision in Pell case due next week (Lawyers Weekly)

High court decision in Pell case due next week (Lawyers Weekly)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Australia’s High Court will release a decision on the appeal by Cardinal George Pell next Tuesday, April 7. The cardinal has appealed his conviction of sexual abuse, with his lawyers arguing that the original jury decision was unreasonable and an appeals court wrongly placed the burden of proof on the defendant rather than the prosecution. The High Court could affirm the jury verdict, or order a new trial, or order the cardinal’s acquittal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Wisconsin unemployment rate could hit record high in next week, economist says

Wisconsin unemployment rate could hit record high in next week, economist says 01:59

 A state economist said on Wednesday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate could hit a record high within just the next week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse and impact all facets of daily life.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giuspal68

Enrico V RT @EdwardPentin: Australia’s High Court sets date for decision on Cardinal Pell’s appeal for April 7, Holy Tuesday https://t.co/X1BIdmnVGf… 1 minute ago

Elsie2127

Linda - #justicesystemfailedus George Pell High Court judgment on appeal against child***abuse convictions to be handed down next week - ABC News https://t.co/PA8Q15P0iu 22 minutes ago

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: High court decision in Pell case due next week (Lawyers Weekly) https://t.co/3629tqC6NN 1 hour ago

permie11

Alan Hill RT @CLAN_AU: #GeorgePell High Court judgment on appeal against #childsexabuse convictions to be handed down next week - @ABCNews decision 7… 2 hours ago

bindigove

Bindi Gove ❄️ George Pell High Court judgment on appeal against child***abuse convictions to be handed down next week… https://t.co/atAGxIFBBt 2 hours ago

watchincatholic

CatholicWatcher Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but think the decision to screen the final episode tonight, rather… https://t.co/2mZLjndsJx 2 hours ago

Tollerantheart

Tollerantheart RT @FergusonNews: Bernie, the boy from Ballarat tells his story about George Pell. Ep 3 #RevelationABC 8.30pm #Pell https://t.co/4ZJv6Ib8wM 2 hours ago

NotCityofYarra

City of Yarra - NOT! RT @common_lowest: Will George Pell be free next Tuesday when the High Court hands down its decision? RT for a wider response please. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.