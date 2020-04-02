High court decision in Pell case due next week (Lawyers Weekly)
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Australia’s High Court will release a decision on the appeal by Cardinal George Pell next Tuesday, April 7. The cardinal has appealed his conviction of sexual abuse, with his lawyers arguing that the original jury decision was unreasonable and an appeals court wrongly placed the burden of proof on the defendant rather than the prosecution. The High Court could affirm the jury verdict, or order a new trial, or order the cardinal’s acquittal.
A state economist said on Wednesday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate could hit a record high within just the next week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse and impact all facets of daily life.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Enrico V RT @EdwardPentin: Australia’s High Court sets date for decision on Cardinal Pell’s appeal for April 7, Holy Tuesday https://t.co/X1BIdmnVGf… 1 minute ago
Linda - #justicesystemfailedus George Pell High Court judgment on appeal against child***abuse convictions to be handed down next week - ABC News https://t.co/PA8Q15P0iu 22 minutes ago
Catholic Culture CWN: High court decision in Pell case due next week (Lawyers Weekly) https://t.co/3629tqC6NN 1 hour ago