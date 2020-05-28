Minnesota archbishop calls for 'full investigation' into death of George Floyd (Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis)
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () “The video of George Floyd in police custody” (AP coverage), said Archbishop Bernard Hebda, “is gut wrenching and deeply disturbing. The sadness and pain are intense. Let us pray for comfort for his grieving family and friends, peace for a hurting community and prudence while the process moves forward. We need a full investigation that results in rightful accountability and veritable justice.”
The Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner says the state is doing "everything in its power" to move-along the investigation into the death of George Floyd, Heather Brown reports (2:34). WCCO 4 News At 10 - May 27, 2020