US bishops receive call of encouragement, assurances of prayer from Pope Francis (USCCB) Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Pope also discussed the death of George Floyd and unrest in the United States during his June 3 general audience. 👓 View full article

