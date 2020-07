Texas court upholds expulsion of child from Catholic elementary school (Religion Clause) Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Texas state appellate court ruled that “the management of internal affairs, conformity of members to the moral standards required of them, and, in the context of an educational faith-based institution, the expulsion or retention of students are considered ecclesiastical matters.” 👓 View full article

