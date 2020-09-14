Milwaukee archbishop reinstates Sunday Mass obligation, warns skipping is grave sin (Milwaukee Archdiocese) Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Archbishop Jerome Listecki has announced that as of September 14, the faithful of his Milwaukee archdiocese will no longer be dispensed from attending Sunday Mass. The archbishop said that failure to attend Mass is a grave sin, and fear of contracting Covid is not a sufficient excuse. “However,” he added, “if the fear is generated because of at-risk factors, such as preexisting conditions, age or compromised immune systems, then the fear would be sufficient to excuse from the obligation.” 👓 View full article

