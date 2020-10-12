Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Francis meets with Cardinal Pell at the Vatican

CNA Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Vatican City, Oct 12, 2020 / 04:01 am (CNA).- Former Vatican finance czar Cardinal George Pell met with Pope Francis in a private audience at the Vatican Monday.

The Holy See press office said that the audience took place Oct. 12, but gave no further details.

Pell, the former prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, arrived in Rome Sept. 30 on his first visit to the city since he left in 2017 for Australia to prove his innocence of abuse charges. 

The Australian cardinal returned less than a week after the dramatic resignation of Cardinal Angelo Becciu. Pope Francis asked Becciu to resign as prefect of the Congregation of the Causes of Saints and from the rights extended to members of the College of Cardinals Sept. 24 amid allegations of financial misconduct against the Italian prelate.

Becciu had worked previously as the number two-ranking official in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, where, CNA has previously reported, he repeatedly clashed with Pell over the reform of Vatican finances.

Pell responded to the news of Becciu’s resignation with gratitude.

“The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments,” Pell wrote in a statement sent to CNA Sept. 25.

Becciu has denied claims in the Italian media that he transferred money to Australia in an attempt to influence Pell’s trial.

In a statement issued through his lawyer Oct. 7, he said that he had never sought to interfere in the process. 

The pope asked Pell in 2014 to take charge of the newly created Secretariat for the Economy and to lead efforts at reforming Vatican financial affairs. After charges of sexual abuse were brought by Victoria police, Pell took temporary leave of his role in 2017 to return to Australia and defend his name. 

Pell faced allegations from a single accuser related to his time as bishop of Melbourne. He spent 13 months in solitary confinement after he was initially convicted and given a six-year prison sentence, before being vindicated on appeal to the High Court.

Pell’s term of office as head of the Vatican’s financial secretariat expired during his time in prison, with Pope Francis naming Fr. Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, SJ, to succeed him in 2019.

“I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria,” Pell said in his statement following Becciu’s resignation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: Our moral imperative to act on climate change -- and 3 steps we can take | His Holiness Pope Francis

Our moral imperative to act on climate change -- and 3 steps we can take | His Holiness Pope Francis 12:42

 The global climate crisis will require us to transform the way we act, says His Holiness Pope Francis. Delivering a visionary TED Talk from Vatican City, the spiritual leader proposes three courses of action to address the world's growing environmental problems and economic inequalities, illustrating...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pope hosts post-lockdown indoor general audience [Video]

Pope hosts post-lockdown indoor general audience

Over 1,000 people gathered in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for the first time a general audience held by Pope Francis has been indoors since the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope [Video]

Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope

Pope Francis rejected a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published
Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China [Video]

Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as tensions flare with the Vatican over China.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Becciu accused of sending Vatican funds to Australia during Pell trial (CNA)

 Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018. Pope...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •The Age

Pope Francis fills committee to monitor internal Vatican financial decisions

 Vatican City, Oct 5, 2020 / 06:45 am (CNA).- Pope Francis on Monday named Cardinal Kevin Farrell president of a committee to monitor internal Vatican financial...
CNA

Cardinal George Pell meets Pope Francis for first time since acquittal

 The Vatican's ex-treasurer had his conviction for sexual abuse overturned in Australia in April.
BBC News


Tweets about this