Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Judiciary Committee advances Amy Coney Barrett to full Senate vote

CNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Washington D.C., Oct 22, 2020 / 08:35 am (CNA).-  

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, setting up a final confirmation vote by the whole Senate. Democratic members of the committee boycotted the vote and did not attend.

Barrett is a Catholic judge on the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A mother of seven, she was formerly a law professor at the University of Notre Dame. If confirmed to the Supreme Court, she would be the sixth Catholic on the Court’s bench.

Twelve Republicans on the committee voted on Thursday to report Barrett’s nomination favorably to the entire Senate; the ten Democrats on the committee were “not present,” having informed chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) the night before that they would boycott the hearing, according to Graham.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that a vote to confirm Barrett would take place on Oct. 26.

Committee hearings were held last week to consider Barrett’s nomination.

On Thursday, Graham noted Barrett’s faith and some “disgusting” attacks on her religious beliefs and family. Senate Democrats on the committee, however, “did not go too far” in their questions of her at last week’s hearings, Graham said.

“She embraces her faith like millions of other Americans, and there’s some things being said about her and her family that are disgusting, and I just want to complement her family for giving her the backing she needed to take on this job,” Graham said.

“And I want to thank the members on this committee for standing up against some pretty vile things,” he said.

When Barrett was considered for the Seventh Circuit court in 2017, some Democrats asked pointed questions to her about her Catholic faith and its influence on how she might rule on abortion cases. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) even told Barrett that “when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern.”

Last week, Democrats stayed away from direct questions about Barrett’s faith, instead asking her opinions on previous Supreme Court cases including those which legalized abortion and contraception.

Barrett largely declined to give her opinions of Court rulings, offering “no hints, no previews, no forecasts” of her future decisions.

When Graham asked her if she could “set aside” Church teaching when ruling on the bench, in order to make judgments based upon her reading of the law, Barrett answered “I can.”

Jeannie Mancini, president of March for Life, praised the markup vote of Barrett’s nomination.

“Her immense respect for the law and Constitution will allow her to fairly apply the law and consider the rights of everyone who comes before her, including the unborn,” Mancini said of Barrett.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination to the full senate. Democrats were planning to boycott today's vote by not showing up.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Sen. Toomey Meets With Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Sen. Toomey Meets With Amy Coney Barrett

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey sat down with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published
5 Senate Democrats break ranks in vote on PPP small-business loans [Video]

5 Senate Democrats break ranks in vote on PPP small-business loans

5 Senate Democrats break ranks in vote on PPP small-business loans

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Republicans on Senate panel to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination as Democrats boycott hearing

 The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday, setting up a full Senate vote Monday.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination advanced despite Democrats’ boycott

 The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats’...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •VoxUSATODAY.comCBC.caNYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett's friend and colleague speaks about her nomination to the Supreme Court

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court next week. Her friend and colleague Nicole Garnett, a...
CBS News Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

fabius10scudi

Fabius Dieciscudi ♱ 🇮🇹 🇫🇷 RT @cnalive: The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Democratic members o… 15 seconds ago

Figlo7

Gloria B. Senate Judiciary advances Barrett despite Democrat boycott https://t.co/EEhiv8W4lW 31 seconds ago

thewedgemolthen

Wedge Molthen RT @WSJ: Breaking: Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court advances to a full Senate vote despite protest from Democrats https:… 50 seconds ago

curleyp69

Patrick Curley RT @oXxRowanxXo: BREAKING NEWS - Senate Judiciary Committee advances Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite Democratic boycott. Mo… 1 minute ago

Illaoyra

Leyvoy Joensen RT @NewsHour: WATCH: The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Rep… 1 minute ago

deep_mowgli

Just Jeana -Trump is a WeakAssCon ♿️🦋BLM RT @JoAnnLiguori: @ABC I FIXED IT FOR YOU: Senate Judiciary Committee advances nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett without the quorum req… 2 minutes ago

CaptAresists

Steve 'Punch the Nazis' Rogers RT @laureldavilacpa: 😡 Senate Judiciary Committee advances Handmaiden Barrett nomination over Democratic Boycott #StandUpFightBack #FixDe… 2 minutes ago

timiofak

Timi RT @JenniferJJacobs: Senate Judiciary Committee advances the US Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate, setting u… 3 minutes ago