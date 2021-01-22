Vatican tribunal convicts three laymen in financial scandal (AP)

A Vatican tribunal has convicted two former executives of the Institute for Religious Works (the IOR, commonly known as the Vatican bank) on embezzlement and money-laundering charges. Angelo Caloia, who was president of the IOR from 1999 to 2009; and two lawyers who had acted as IOR consultants, were found guilty of arranging to profit from the sale of Vatican properties. Caloia was sentenced to a prison term of just under nine years. His attorney said that the former IOR chief would appeal, charging that the Vatican’s judicial system had not provided a fair trial.