Pope Francis reflects on the mystery of the Most Holy Trinity (Vatican Press Office)
"This mystery of the Trinity was revealed to us by Jesus himself," Pope Francis said during his Angelus address for Trinity Sunday. "He showed us the face of God as merciful Father; he presented Himself, true man, as the Son of God and Word of the Father, the Saviour who gives his life for us; and he spoke of the Holy Spirit who proceeds from the Father and the Son, Spirit of Truth, Paraclete Spirit."