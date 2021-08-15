Cardinal Burke, suffering with COVID-19, placed on ventilator

Cardinal Raymond Burke listens in the audience during the presentation of the new book Christvs Vincit by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, in Rome on Oct. 14, 2019. / Daniel Ibanez/CNA



Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Aug 14, 2021 / 22:00 pm (CNA).



Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19, according to an update on his condition published on the cardinal's Twitter account Saturday evening.



The tweet reported: "Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. His Eminence faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him."







— Cardinal Burke (@cardinalrlburke) August 15, 2021



A report Saturday in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the cardinal, who lives in Rome, became ill while visiting Wisconsin, where he was raised.



Amid rumors that he was seriously ill, the 73-year-old cardinal and archbishop emeritus of St. Louis confirmed on Aug. 10 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In tweet on that date, he wrote, "Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you."



This is a developing story.