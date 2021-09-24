Reflect, rebuild, and see, Pope preaches to Europe's bishops (Vatican Press Office)

On September 23, Pope Francis celebrated a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video) commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE).



“Jesus does not ask us to make arguments for God, he asks us to show him, in the same way the saints did, not by words but by our lives,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his homily. “He calls us to prayer and poverty, creativity and gratuity. Let us help today’s Europe – faint with a weariness that is Europe’s current malady – to rediscover the ever youthful face of Jesus and his Bride. How can we fail to devote ourselves completely to making all people see this unfading beauty?”