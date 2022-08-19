Cardinal Ouellet's alleged victim, attorney offer additional details on claim, Vatican investigation (Pillar)

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for Bishops since 2010, has been accused in a Canadian lawsuit of sexual assault. Pope Francis has determined “there are insufficient elements to open a canonical investigation,” a Vatican spokesman said.



The alleged victim’s attorney told the Pillar his client “is very disappointed, but she is determined to continue, and if there is no canon law trial, it will be civil court where she will testify, and try to convince [the court] that what happened was real.”



The Pillar’s article also offers additional details on the nature of the alleged assault, as well as well as the Vatican’s investigation, which was conducted in 2021 by Father Jacques Servais, SJ.