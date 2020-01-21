Global  

Space-superiority exercise, Space Flag, concluded successfully on U.S. Space Force birthday

Space Daily Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Space-superiority exercise, Space Flag, concluded successfully on U.S. Space Force birthdaySt. Louis MO (SPX) Jan 20, 2020

Space Flag, the Department of Defense's premier exercise for training space forces, successfully concluded its eighth exercise iteration (Space Flag 20-1) at the Boeing Virtual Warfare Center in St. Louis Dec. 20. The two-week exercise started Dec. 9 under the auspices of the former Air Force Space Command, but finished on the very day the U.S. Space Force was established upon President Tr
