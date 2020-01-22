Global  

Earth's oldest asteroid strike may have ended 'Snowball Earth'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Researchers have discovered the Earth's oldest asteroid impact crater, a 2.2 billion-year-old strike found in Western Australia. The space rock may have also ended a massive ice age that radically altered the planet's climate, known as "Snowball Earth."
News video: The Oldest Asteroid Strike On Earth Discovered In Australia

The Oldest Asteroid Strike On Earth Discovered In Australia 00:43

 Scientist have determined that the oldest-known asteroid strike site on Earth is in Western Australia.

Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered [Video]Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered

Earth's Oldest Solid Material Has Been Discovered Scientists say it is stardust from a meteorite found in Australia half a century ago. Their findings have been published in 'Proceedings of the..

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth [Video]7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.

Earth's oldest asteroid strike linked to 'big thaw'

Scientists have discovered Earth's oldest asteroid strike occurred at Yarrabubba, in outback Western Australia, and coincided with the end of a global deep...
Earth's oldest asteroid impact 'may have ended ice age'

The 2.2 billion-year-old asteroid impact may explain the end of an ice age, scientists say.
