Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (AFP) Jan 22, 2020



Tesla's market value hit $100 billion for the first time Wednesday, triggering a payout plan that could be worth billions for Elon Musk, founder and chief of the electric carmaker. Shares in Tesla rose some six percent in early trade to lift the value of the fast-growing maker of electric vehicles to around $105 billion. Under a compensation plan approved by Telsa's board in 2018, Musk i