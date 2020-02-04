Global  

Britain's COP26 climate talks 'can't fail': minister

Terra Daily Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Paris (AFP) Feb 12, 2020

The world can't afford for crunch climate talks this year to fail, Britain's energy minister said Wednesday, despite the government not having named a leader for the summit starting in November. Speaking at an International Energy Agency (IEA) event in Paris, Kwasi Kwarteng said that the COP26 climate negotiations would be the "top international priority" for his government despite it occurr
