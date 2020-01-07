Global  

Bezos launches $10 bn fund to combat climate change

Terra Daily Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Washington (AFP) Feb 18, 2020

His company is often criticized for its environmental record, but Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said Monday that he was committing $10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change. In a post to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the e-commerce tycoon said the Bezos Earth Fund would "fund scientists, activists, NGOs - any effort that offers a real possibility
