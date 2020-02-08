Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 17, 2020
A gang of knife-wielding men jumped a delivery driver in Hong Kong and stole hundreds of toilet rolls, police said Monday, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying. Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub, despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak. Supermarkets have found themselves unable
India has rejected UN mediation offer with Pakistan again; Police release 'uncut' version of Jamia violence footage; SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women; Telangana will become 6th state to pass resolution against CAA; Panic buying of toilet rolls sparks shortages in Hong Kong and...