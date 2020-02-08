Global  

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong

Terra Daily Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong KongHong Kong (AFP) Feb 17, 2020

A gang of knife-wielding men jumped a delivery driver in Hong Kong and stole hundreds of toilet rolls, police said Monday, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying. Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub, despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak. Supermarkets have found themselves unable
