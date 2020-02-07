Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Montreal (AFP) Feb 25, 2020



Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporarily suspended from January 30 to the end of February after the foreign ministry advised Canadians against non-essential travel to China in light of the v


