Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Energy Daily Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virusMontreal (AFP) Feb 25, 2020

Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporarily suspended from January 30 to the end of February after the foreign ministry advised Canadians against non-essential travel to China in light of the v
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lying about Wuhan virus will kill your social credit score [Video]Lying about Wuhan virus will kill your social credit score

CHINA — With all the things Chinese people are worrying about with the you-know-what—that's now being called you-know-whatever-19—destroying your social credit score is now another..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Air Canada flight lands safely at Pearson after losing a wheel at takeoff in N.Y.

An Air Canada jet made a safe landing Tuesday in Toronto after losing one of its main landing wheels, apparently during takeoff from New York.
CBC.ca

Passenger aboard Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Montreal tests positive for COVID-19

Air Canada has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

30b459743d22481

कृष्ण मणि RT @republic: Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus https://t.co/XZtX2e86g9 2 hours ago

republic

Republic Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus https://t.co/XZtX2e86g9 2 hours ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus https://t.co/su1cpVUUrJ via @Crowdynews 3 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus https://t.co/nRT0SDDLME 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.