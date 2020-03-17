Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Los Angeles (AFP) March 18, 2020
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, damaging an iconic Mormon temple and disrupting efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The shallow quake - Utah's strongest since 1992 - also closed Salt Lake City airport, damaged buildings downtown and left tens of thousands without power. There were no immediate reports of injuries or de
Thousands Without Power After
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS),
the quake rocked the city of Magna near
Salt Lake City Wednesday morning. The damage has led to widespread power loss and
has also caused the state's public health lab to put
their work...
Occurred on March 18, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "On March 18, 2019 at 7:09am, there was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake about 3 miles from where this video was shot. It came from..
Occurred on March 3, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "It was time to renew my license. I have always done something funny in my license photos and they have been getting more and..