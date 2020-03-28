China launches new BeiDou navigation satellite Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Xichang, China (XNA) Mar 11, 2020



China launched a new satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 7:55 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), only one step away from completing the whole global system. The satellite, the 54th of the BeiDou family, was sent into a geostationary orbit as planned by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

