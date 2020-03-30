A new species of spider that resembles Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” painting has been discovered in Australia.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Patriotify: The social network built by America. Expert discovers spider that looks like van Gogh’s painting ‘Starry Night’ | Fox News https://t.co/UYE27wK489 2 minutes ago APZNEWS Expert discovers spider that looks like van Gogh’s painting ‘Starry Night’ https://t.co/mo9xCWt4MQ https://t.co/tUxKlFw2kD 6 minutes ago Joseph Ball Expert discovers spider that looks like van Gogh’s painting 'Starry Night' https://t.co/4ggZjerV12 6 minutes ago