Get set for super pink moon

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Skywatchers are in for a treat Tuesday when a super pink moon lights up the sky.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Pink' Supermoon rises over Swiss Alps

'Pink' Supermoon rises over Swiss Alps 03:22

 The cool footage is seen in Vetroz, Switzerland as the pink supermoon rises on Tuesday (April 7).

Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020 [Video]

Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020

According to NASA, the moon will reach its closest point to our planet in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published
The biggest and brightest moon of 2020: The Pink Supermoon [Video]

The biggest and brightest moon of 2020: The Pink Supermoon

WASHINGTON — The moon will reach its closest point to Earth in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth. This phenomenon is popularly known as the Super Pink..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Super pink moon: NASA's top tips for April skywatchers

Skywatchers are in for a treat in April when the super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of 2020, lights up the night sky.
FOXNews.com

Rare 'pink' super moon will appear over Scotland's skies this week

Rare 'pink' super moon will appear over Scotland's skies this weekMarking the start of Spring , it will debut as the largest and brightest traditional pink moon of 2020.
Daily Record

