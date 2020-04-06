Get set for super pink moon

Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020 According to NASA, the moon will reach its closest point to our planet in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth.

The biggest and brightest moon of 2020: The Pink Supermoon



WASHINGTON — The moon will reach its closest point to Earth in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth. This phenomenon is popularly known as the Super Pink.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15 Published 5 hours ago