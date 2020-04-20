Wuhan lab denies virus link as online mega-concert raises spirits

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) April 19, 2020



A laboratory in the Chinese city at ground zero of the global coronavirus outbreak has rejected US theories that it spawned the pandemic, as President Donald Trump warned Beijing of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible". The denial came as world governments were debating how and when to ease lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity - 4.5 billion people - confined to the Beijing (AFP) April 19, 2020A laboratory in the Chinese city at ground zero of the global coronavirus outbreak has rejected US theories that it spawned the pandemic, as President Donald Trump warned Beijing of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible". The denial came as world governments were debating how and when to ease lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity - 4.5 billion people - confined to the 👓 View full article

