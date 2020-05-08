Gas leak at Indian chemical plant kills 11

Friday, 8 May 2020 () Visakhapatnam, India (AFP) May 7, 2020
Eleven people were killed and hundreds hospitalised after a pre-dawn gas leak at a chemical plant in eastern India on Thursday that left unconscious victims lying in the streets, authorities said. Fears that the death toll from the incident on the outskirts of the Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in Andhra Pradesh state, were not borne out however. The gas escaped out of tanks at a
