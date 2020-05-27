Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia sent jets to Libya to back mercenaries, says US

Energy Daily Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Russia sent jets to Libya to back mercenaries, says USFrankfurt Am Main (AFP) May 26, 2020

Russia recently sent fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for strongman Khalifa Haftar in the long-running conflict, the US military said on Tuesday. The warplanes left Russia and first stopped in Syria, where they "were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin" before arriving in Libya, said the US military command for Africa (Africom) in a statement. Stuttg
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Russia sent warplanes to back mercenaries in Libya: U.S. military

Russia sent warplanes to back mercenaries in Libya: U.S. militaryRussia recently sent fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for strongman Khalifa Haftar, the US military command for Africa (Africom)...
WorldNews

US says Russia sent jets to Libya 'mercenaries'

Russia urges peace talks as the US accuses it of meddling in the Libya conflict.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines The US military has accused Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries there. https://t.co/M8NJhsMIPG 44 seconds ago

Ferjani9arwi

Seifeddine Ferjani RT @jmalsin: Senior U.S. military leaders say Russia sent fighter jets to Libya in an escalation of its involvement. "This move removes Rus… 2 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Russia sent jets to Libya to back mercenaries, says US: https://t.co/nfrvoa2Pyc 11 minutes ago

USAShopper

Cara Wadsworth RT @BBCWorld: US says Russia sent jets to Libya 'mercenaries' https://t.co/fkPud7swEO 19 minutes ago

YorkPolSoc

The University of York Politics Society BBC News - US says Russia sent jets to Libya 'mercenaries' https://t.co/42z5bHXBcQ 19 minutes ago

3abdoLIB

Abdo RT @reportingLibya: #Libya US says Russia deploying fighter jets to back Haftar. Haftar, also deploying Russian + Syrian mercenaries, is ba… 42 minutes ago

LineBlob

Bernardo Rodríguez RT @AnalystSantiago: US says Russia sent jets to Libya 'mercenaries' https://t.co/D6frGctwLE 1 hour ago

metrotvgh

Metro TV Ghana ➡️ Brazil police raid Rio governor's residences amid COVID-19 probe ➡️ Fears of coronavirus second wave prompt fl… https://t.co/kufKD9Gloi 2 hours ago