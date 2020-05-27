Russia sent jets to Libya to back mercenaries, says US

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) May 26, 2020



Russia recently sent fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for strongman Khalifa Haftar in the long-running conflict, the US military said on Tuesday. The warplanes left Russia and first stopped in Syria, where they "were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin" before arriving in Libya, said the US military command for Africa (Africom) in a statement.


