Evidence supports 'hot start' scenario and early ocean formation on Pluto

Science Daily Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The accretion of new material during Pluto's formation may have generated enough heat to create a liquid ocean that has persisted beneath an icy crust to the present day. This 'hot start' scenario contrasts with the traditional view of Pluto's origins as a ball of frozen ice and rock in which radioactive decay could have eventually generated enough heat to melt the ice and form a subsurface ocean.
