Terra Daily Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Yale biologist reveals how plants grow thorns

New research has revealed the origins of thorns, the rigid extensions that a variety of plant species use to protect themselves from herbivores. Not all plant spikes are thorns. The sharp needles found on cacti are called spines, while the spikes adorning rose, raspberry and blackberry bushes are known as prickles. Thorns are unique to plants such as bougainvillea, hawthorn and citrus.
