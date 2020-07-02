A 'monster' star 2 million times brighter than the sun disappears without a trace
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
26 minutes ago) In 2019, scientists witnessed a massive star 2.5 million times brighter than the sun disappear without a trace.
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
2 days ago
An unstable star, that’s about 2.5 million times brighter than the sun, just disappeared without a trace, and a Trinity College Dublin-led team can’t figure out if it’s hidden or has collapsed into a black hole.
Telescope Captures Massive Star Vanishing Into Thin Air 01:01
