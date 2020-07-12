Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Planet Nine and the search for primordial black holes orbiting solar system

Space Daily Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Planet Nine and the search for primordial black holes orbiting solar systemBoston MA (SPX) Jul 13, 2020

Scientists at Harvard University and the Black Hole Initiative (BHI) have developed a new method to find black holes in the outer solar system, and along with it, determine once-and-for-all the true nature of the hypothesized Planet Nine. The paper, accepted to The Astrophysical Journal Letters, highlights the ability of the future Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) mission to observe accret
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Harvard Scientists Develop Plan to Determine if ‘Planet 9’ is a Black Hole

Harvard Scientists Develop Plan to Determine if ‘Planet 9’ is a Black Hole 01:16

 Researchers at Harvard University and the Black Hole Initiative have developed a new method to determine once and for all if the hypothesized "Planet 9" at the edge of our solar system is an undiscovered world or a primordial black hole.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Solar System Has a Mysterious Region Where Objects Have ‘Unusual Behaviors’ [Video]

Our Solar System Has a Mysterious Region Where Objects Have ‘Unusual Behaviors’

Instead of circling our sun in a flat disk, researchers say "detached objects" have orbits that tilt like a seesaw and cluster in one section of the night sky.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:17Published
Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star' [Video]

Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star'

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Astronomers have long wondered what lies within the so-called mass gap between black holes and neutron stars. The largest known neutron star is 2.5 times the size of our Sun,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
Astronomers Have Pinpointed the Center of the Solar System [Video]

Astronomers Have Pinpointed the Center of the Solar System

Spoiler: The solar system’s center of gravity is not precisely in the middle of the sun.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Scientists devise new plan to test if mysterious ‘Planet Nine’ is primordial black hole

Scientists devise new plan to test if mysterious ‘Planet Nine’ is primordial black hole Scientists at Harvard University have developed a new method to hunt down black holes beyond our galaxy which may finally figure out what is going on with the...
WorldNews

'Planet 9': Harvard scientists launch plan to find 'primordial black hole' at edge of solar system

 Harvard scientists have proposed a plan to find out the nature of a hypothesised object at the edge of our solar system.
Independent

Here's how boffins can prove Solar System's mysterious 'Planet Nine' is actually a small black hole – wait, what?
The Register


Tweets about this