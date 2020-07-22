TikTok gave rural Indian women fame and fun; 10,000 US jobs promise
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () New Delhi (AFP) July 22, 2020
When India banned TikTok, it closed a window to the wider world for legions of women outside the big cities that provided fun, fame and even fortune. The government outlawed the video-sharing platform, and 58 other Chinese apps, this month citing data security fears. TikTok is also reportedly under greater scrutiny elsewhere including in the United States and Australia. Married soon
Chingari is one of the Indian applications that has seen huge traction after the ban on TikTok and other China-linked applications. The platform is considered as the top Indian alternative to TikTok...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:10Published
Days after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India. The new feature lets users create videos on the app,..