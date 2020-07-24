Global  
 

Asia markets hit as US jobless claims jump, stimulus talks stall

Energy Daily Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) July 24, 2020

Asian equities sank Friday, dragged by a worse-than-forecast US jobless claims report that fanned fears about the economic recovery, while the mood was also being darkened by China-US tensions, stalled stimulus talks in Washington and a surge in virus cases. The losses come at the end of another tough week for markets, which have shown signs of stuttering after a months-long rally from their
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jobless spike, stimulus fight spark stock drop

Jobless spike, stimulus fight spark stock drop 01:52

 Wall Street dropped sharply on Thursday as investors fretted over the first weekly jump in jobless claims in months and a battle in Congress over the extension of a special unemployment payout. Conway G. Gittens has the action.

