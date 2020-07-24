Asia markets hit as US jobless claims jump, stimulus talks stall
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) July 24, 2020
Asian equities sank Friday, dragged by a worse-than-forecast US jobless claims report that fanned fears about the economic recovery, while the mood was also being darkened by China-US tensions, stalled stimulus talks in Washington and a surge in virus cases. The losses come at the end of another tough week for markets, which have shown signs of stuttering after a months-long rally from their
Wall Street dropped sharply on Thursday as investors fretted over the first weekly jump in jobless claims in months and a battle in Congress over the extension of a special unemployment payout. Conway G. Gittens has the action.