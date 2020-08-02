Global  
 

UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

Energy Daily Sunday, 2 August 2020
UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plantDubai (AFP) Aug 1, 2020

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the startup of its Barakah nuclear power plant, scoring another first for the Arab world. The announcement, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, comes hot on the heels of the UAE's launch of the Arab world's first probe to Mars. "UAE first nuclear reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved first criticali
0
News24.com | UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

 In another first for the Arab world, the oil-rich UAE announced the start-up of its Barakah nuclear power plan on Saturday.
UAE- Emiratis count to 60% of nuclear sector workforce

 (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emiratis have played a decisive role in the UAE's achievement in establishing the Arab world's first nuclear power plant.
'Power' play: Nuclear programme at Barakah power plant proves UAE's responsibility for future

 (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has begun operating the Arab world''s first peaceful nuclear energy reactor, a significant milestone in the nation...
