Suspected US teen mastermind pleads not guilty to Twitter hack Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Aug 4, 2020



The suspected teenage mastermind of a huge Twitter hack pled not guilty Tuesday to allegations he hijacked celebrity accounts to swindle people out of more than $100,000 in a cryptocurrency scheme. The 17-year-old Tampa, Florida resident pled not guilty before a state court, during a short hearing conducted via videoconference, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper. He was arrested


