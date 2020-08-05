Global  
 

Suspected US teen mastermind pleads not guilty to Twitter hack

Energy Daily Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Suspected US teen mastermind pleads not guilty to Twitter hackWashington (AFP) Aug 4, 2020

The suspected teenage mastermind of a huge Twitter hack pled not guilty Tuesday to allegations he hijacked celebrity accounts to swindle people out of more than $100,000 in a cryptocurrency scheme. The 17-year-old Tampa, Florida resident pled not guilty before a state court, during a short hearing conducted via videoconference, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper. He was arrested
