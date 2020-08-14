US to ease water rules after Trump's shower moan Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Aug 13, 2020



The US government is looking at easing regulations on shower fittings following complaints from President Donald Trump who has regularly railed against water conservation rules in his quest for "perfect hair." On Wednesday the Department of Energy (DOE) said it was proposing to amend the definition of a showerhead to allow multiple showerheads on a single fitting, which would get around wate


