US to ease water rules after Trump's shower moan

Terra Daily Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Washington (AFP) Aug 13, 2020

The US government is looking at easing regulations on shower fittings following complaints from President Donald Trump who has regularly railed against water conservation rules in his quest for "perfect hair." On Wednesday the Department of Energy (DOE) said it was proposing to amend the definition of a showerhead to allow multiple showerheads on a single fitting, which would get around wate
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Administration addresses showerhead pet peeve

Trump Administration addresses showerhead pet peeve 00:23

 The Trump Administration is addressing a pet peeve the president has made public about how much water flows from the shower.

