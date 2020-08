Hurricane Genevieve loses strength off Mexico Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Mexico City (AFP) Aug 20, 2020



Hurricane Genevieve weakened Wednesday to a Category 1 storm off Mexico's Baja California peninsula, US forecasters said, after bringing rain and high waves to the country's northwest coast. On Tuesday two people, including a lifeguard, drowned in the resort of Los Cabos after a teenager ignored warning flags and was swept away, Mexican authorities said. The storm, which turned into a Ca