Hurricane Genevieve lashing Mexico's Baja with wind and rain

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve lost punch as it closed in on the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, though it is still lashed the tourist region with heavy rains and strong winds in what was likely to be a close pass keeping the storm just offshore.



Genevieve had a been a powerful Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, it had weakened to Category strength by late Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.



The center said the hurricane was expected to stay out in the Pacific as it moved northwestward along the Baja coast during the night and Thursday, raking the shore with tropical storm-forces winds and hard rains that carried the potential for dangerous flooding. But the center warned that only a slight shift to the east could bring hurricane-force winds onshore.



High surf had already claimed two lives in the area. Police in Cabo San Lucas said a 15-year-girl was trapped by a large wave and an adult tried to save her Tuesday. Both died.



The hurricane center said Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) Wednesday night and was centered about 65 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving to the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).



As rain and winds began to hit the region early Wednesday, authorities went door-to-door encouraging people living in low-lying areas to move to shelters.



Los Cabos civil defense director Erick Santillán said more than 100 people were in shelters. More than 10,000 families live in flood-prone informal settlements in homes of wood and cardboard in Cabo San Lucas areas that usually have to be evacuated when storms approach.



Los Cabos Mayor Armida Castro Guzmán said the shelters were staffed with medical personnel and there were locations...

