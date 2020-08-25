Microsoft defends Fortnite maker in Apple fight

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () New York (AFP) Aug 24, 2020
Microsoft came to the defense of the maker of video game sensation Fortnite on Sunday, saying in a court filing that Apple's moves to cut off the company from programming tools would hurt other game creators and players as well. Epic Games is locked in a legal battle with Apple after trying to dodge commission payments due to the tech giant, prompting the iPhone maker to pull Fortnite from i
Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57Published