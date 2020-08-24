Before Apple yanked 'Fortnite' from the App Store, Epic asked Apple to put its own digital game store on iPhones and iPads (AAPL)
Monday, 24 August 2020 () · In mid August, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update that allowed players to submit payment directly to Epic Games, rather than go through app stores' payment systems on Apple and Android.
· Apple and Google subsequently pulled "Fortnite" from their digital storefronts, citing the update as a terms-of-service...
Apple reached a market value of $2 trillion amid its expansion into digital health. The Wal Street Journal reports that Apple is the first US public company to score a $2 trillion in market value. The valuation comes amid its aggressive expansion into the US digital health space. According to...
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Kyle MacLachlan to discuss his new movi 'Tesla' and damn fine wine; Christian de Looper breaks the latest Fitbit product announcement with the new Sense,..
This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled..