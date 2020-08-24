Global  
 

Before Apple yanked 'Fortnite' from the App Store, Epic asked Apple to put its own digital game store on iPhones and iPads (AAPL)

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
· In mid August, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update that allowed players to submit payment directly to Epic Games, rather than go through app stores' payment systems on Apple and Android.
· Apple and Google subsequently pulled "Fortnite" from their digital storefronts, citing the update as a terms-of-service...
