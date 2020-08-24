Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple has backed down in its latest developer fight, apologizing to WordPress after it pressured the website-builder to add in-app payments

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Apple has backed down in its latest developer fight, apologizing to WordPress after it pressured the website-builder to add in-app payments· Apple has apologized after it tried to force WordPress to add in-app payment options to a free app.
· WordPress' founder said on Friday that Apple was refusing to allow any updates to the WordPress iOS app until the website builder added in-app purchases, from which Apple takes a 15-30% commission.
· Apple is in a fierce...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in tech from this week - the ongoing Uber & Lyft saga with California's AB5, The Apple vs Epic Games...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google [Video]

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google

Both Apple and Google removed 'Fortnite' from their app stores on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores [Video]

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this