Apple has backed down in its latest developer fight, apologizing to WordPress after it pressured the website-builder to add in-app payments
Monday, 24 August 2020 () · Apple has apologized after it tried to force WordPress to add in-app payment options to a free app.
· WordPress' founder said on Friday that Apple was refusing to allow any updates to the WordPress iOS app until the website builder added in-app purchases, from which Apple takes a 15-30% commission.
