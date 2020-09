Record CO2 emissions for Arctic wildfires: EU Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paris (AFP) Sept 3, 2020



This year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2 emissions, adding to the carbon pollution humanity needs to curtail, the European Union's Earth observation programme said Thursday. Uncontrolled forest fires across one of the planet's coldest regions has sent a quarter of a billion tonnes of CO2 spiralling into the atmosphere since January.

