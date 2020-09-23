Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after Florida shark attack
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn't think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff's deputy said.
This woman wanted to check her husband's reaction to being pregnant again after giving birth six months ago. She faked her pregnancy by taking a positive pregnancy test to him and expected him to freak..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:40Published
Tweets about this
The Boston Globe Pregnant woman in Fla. pulls husband to safety after shark attack https://t.co/Bg8olhJdaS 4 minutes ago
CBS 42 When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn't think twic… https://t.co/wG3H3x1lHR 4 minutes ago
Chris 🇺🇸 Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after Florida shark attack https://t.co/BYEPcbqjYi via @foxnews15 minutes ago
KMOV Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack https://t.co/0FWhTmg6Pl 36 minutes ago
Jairo Rodriguez Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack https://t.co/xysvZWuSu3 https://t.co/iIL451wnst 41 minutes ago
América Hoy Pregnant Woman Pulls Husband to Safety After Shark Attack in Florida Keys https://t.co/6WjvqaH0GI 47 minutes ago
FOX Carolina News Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack https://t.co/fLpjDMDQf4 52 minutes ago
Billy Long RT @KCTV5: Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack https://t.co/rSzHimoat6 54 minutes ago