Bulgaria plans to install US-made nuclear reactor

Energy Daily Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Bulgaria plans to install US-made nuclear reactorSofia (AFP) Oct 13, 2020

Bulgaria plans to add a new US-built reactor to its Soviet-era nuclear power plant at Kozloduy on the Danube, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on Tuesday. The Balkan country, which joined the EU in 2007, is almost totally dependent on Russia for its energy and has been long advised by both the EU and the US to seek ways to diversify its energy sources and supply routes. "This is the sit
