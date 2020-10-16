Global  
 

YouTube toughens rules for QAnon conspiracy content

YouTube toughens rules for QAnon conspiracy contentSan Francisco (AFP) Oct 15, 2020

YouTube said Thursday it was tightening rules for propagation of conspiracy theories, notably targeting the QAnon movement already limited on Twitter and Facebook. The Google-owned video-sharing service said it was expanding its policies on hate and harassment "to prohibit content that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence.
