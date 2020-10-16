YouTube toughens rules for QAnon conspiracy content

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources YouTube To Remove False Videos About Coronavirus



YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will now be extending current rules about lies. It is also cracking down on propaganda, and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. The efforts also extend to.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms



Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content". Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:33 Published 1 week ago 'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job



QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published on September 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources YouTube cracks down on QAnon and other conspiracy videos YouTube has tightened rules on QAnon and other conspiracy content "used to justify real-world violence."

CBS News 13 hours ago





Tweets about this