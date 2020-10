US appeals WTO ruling faulting Trump's China tariffs Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Washington has appealed against a World Trade Organization ruling that faulted US duties imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods during the trade wars between the two giants. The United States announced its decision to appeal during a meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body on Monday, a WTO official said. The DSB had ruled on September 15 that the US tariffs impo

