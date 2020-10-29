NASA Scientists Discover 'Weird' Molecule in Titan's Atmosphere Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Greenbelt MD (SPX) Oct 28, 2020



NASA scientists identified a molecule in Titan's atmosphere that has never been detected in any other atmosphere. In fact, many chemists have probably barely heard of it or know how to pronounce it: cyclopropenylidene, or C3H2. Scientists say that this simple carbon-based molecule may be a precursor to more complex compounds that could form or feed possible life on Titan. Researchers found


