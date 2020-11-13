SpaceX completes Falcon 9 static fire test for Crew Dragon launch

Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Nov 11, 2020 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch...

NASA finally certified SpaceX to fly astronauts on its Crew Dragon spaceship, just days before its next launch SpaceX is officially certified to launch people into space on a Falcon 9 rocket and fly them in the Crew Dragon ship. It's set to do that on Saturday.

Business Insider 2 days ago



